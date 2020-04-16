Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2020: TRNX, XLK, ^SOX, NNBR, TSM

Technology stocks were steady midday with shares in the S&P 500 0.3% lower and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up almost 1%.

Taronis (TRNX) was up more than 65% after the company scrapped its reverse stock-split plan, saying it has cleared major short-term debt and expects to have adequate cash on hand to fund its operations for the remainder of the year.

NN (NNBR) was down almost 12% after the industrial group adopted a "poison pill" plan to fend off hostile takeover.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), however, was up almost 6% after it reported Q1 earnings of TWD4.51 per share, or $0.75 per ADS unit, up from TWD2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.68 per ADR unit from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

