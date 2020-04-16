Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2020: NOK,TSM,NNBR

Technology
Technology stocks turned higher late-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing over 2.4%.

Nokia (NOK) was 7.4% higher in late Thursday trade, giving back a portion of a nearly 14% advance for shares of the Finnish telecom equipment-maker that followed a TMT Finance report it was working with Citigroup (C) to fight off a hostile takeover bid. Bloomberg previously said Nokia had been exploring strategic options including potential asset sales or a merger, amid intense competition for market share as network operators upgrade to 5G equipment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) climbed almost 6% after the chipmaker reported Q1 earnings of TWD4.51 per share, or $0.75 per American depository unit up from TWD2.37 per share during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.68 per ADR unit profit.

NN (NNBR) declined 13% after the industrial group adopted a "poison pill" plan to fend off a hostile takeover.

