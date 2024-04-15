Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2024: SNPO, REZI, CRM, INFA, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) unchanged and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.1% higher.

Snap One Holdings (SNPO) stock was rallying past 30% after Resideo Technologies (REZI) said it agreed to acquire Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, or about $1.40 billion, inclusive of net debt of about $460 million at closing.

Salesforce (CRM) is in discussions to acquire Informatica (INFA), multiple news outlets reported, citing unnamed sources. The customer service software company is discussing proposals to buy Informatica for a price that is below its Friday close of $38.48, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the talks. Salesforce shares were down nearly 3% in recent Monday premarket activity.

Apple (AAPL) lost the top spot in the global smartphone market to Samsung after its Q1 shipments fell by nearly 10%, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday. Apple stock was down 0.5% in recent Monday premarket activity.

