Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2024: MSTR, BLKB, AAPL, SNPO, REZI

Tech stocks were retreating late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declined 1.6%.

In corporate news, MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares tumbled 8.5% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed executive board Chair Michael Saylor sold 5,000 of the company's shares on April on Thursday for just under $7.7 million in gross proceeds.

Blackbaud (BLKB) shares jumped 3.4% after it said it will "carefully evaluate" Clearlake Capital's unsolicited, non-binding proposal to buy the company for $80 per share in cash.

Apple (AAPL) lost the top spot in the global smartphone market to Samsung after its Q1 shipments fell by nearly 10%, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday. Apple shipped more than 50.1 million in Q1, down from 55.4 million a year earlier, IDC said. The tech giant's shares were losing 1.7%.

Snap One (SNPO) shares surged almost 30% after Resideo Technologies (REZI) said it agreed to buy Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, or about $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt of about $460 million. Resideo shares declined 3.9%.

