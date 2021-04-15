Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2021: DELL,VMW,TWTR,MAXN

Technology stocks were lifting broader markets Thursday with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF and Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each 1.5% higher in afternoon trading.

In company news, Dell Technologies (DELL) rose 8.7% after saying late Wednesday that it will spin-off its 81% equity stake in VMware (VMW) by the end of the year, creating two stand-alone companies. VMWare shares were 4% higher.

Twitter (TWTR) climbed 2.5% after Cowen Thursday raised its price target for the company's shares by $10 to $68 each and reiterated a market perform rating for the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) slid over 12% after announcing plans for a $125 million public offering of ordinary shares in addition to selling 1.5 million to 1.9 million shares to an affiliate of Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor at the samme price as the offering.

