Technology
DELL

Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2021: DELL, VMW, VSH, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were trading higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently gaining almost 1% in value.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was climbing past 8% after announcing plans to spin-off its 81% stake in VMware (VMW), forming two standalone public companies.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) was rallying past 4% as the company raised its Q1 revenue guidance to approximately $765 million from previous guidance of $705 to $745 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of NT$5.39 per share, or $0.96 per American depositary receipt. A year ago, it posted EPS of NT$4.51. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of NT$5.24, or $0.92 per ADR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL VMW VSH TSM XLK

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular