Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2020: UEPS, WIT, ASML, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.95%

AAPL: -2.04%

IBM: -2.26%

CSCO: -2.38%

GOOG: -1.87%

Tech heavyweights were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS), which was surging by almost 17% after it cancelled the exercise of its option to acquire an additional 35% stake in Bank Frick & Co. from the Kuno Frick Familienstiftung in a bid to maintain liquidity in the macroeconomic environment, and for short-term focus on opportunities in South Africa and Africa.

(-) Wipro (WIT) was slipping nearly 3% after the Indian IT firm reported a fiscal Q4 EPS of INR4.09 ($0.05) per share, down 1.1% from a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected earnings of $0.06 a share.

(-) ASML Holding (ASML) was declining more than 3% even after it posted Q1 earnings of EUR0.93 ($1.02) per share that climbed from EUR0.84 a year ago.

