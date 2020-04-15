Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2020: CSIQ,ETR,MICT,WIT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.83%

AAPL -0.81%

IBM -4.41%

CSCO -2.81%

GOOG -0.26%

Technology stocks were falling in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 3.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Canadian Solar (CSIQ) fell about 4.7% after the Mississippi Public Service Commission late Tuesday approved its $138.4 million build-transfer agreement with Entergy (ETR) to develop a 100-megawatt solar energy project in Sunflower County, Miss. The project is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will use high-efficiency modules and single-axis trackers from Canadian Solar.

In other sector news:

(+) MICT (MICT) climbed 4.6% after the specialty computer manufacturer Wednesday announced its $26 million purchase of Global Fintech Holdings Ltd, marking MICT's entry into the financial technology market. In addition to issuing convertible securities for the acquisition, the company also said it will raise $15 million through a private placement of convertible notes with an initial conversion rate of $1.10 per share.

(-) Wipro (WIT) declined 3.2% after the Indian IT firm reported fiscal Q4 net income of $0.05 per share, down 1.1% compared with the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased 4.7% to $2.1 billion during the three months ended March 31 but also lagged the $2.17 billion analyst mean.

