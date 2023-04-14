Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2023: MMAT, ROG, ADBE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.81% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.27%.

Meta Materials (MMAT) was shedding over 43% in value after announcing plans to sell shares and stock warrants in an underwritten public offering.

Rogers (ROG) appointed Michael Webb as its chief administrative officer. Rogers was recently down more than 1%.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it made payments in return for influence over the sale of Adobe software to the federal government, the US Justice Department said. Adobe Systems was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

