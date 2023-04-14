Technology
MMAT

Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2023: MMAT, ROG, ADBE, XLK, SOXX

April 14, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.81% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.27%.

Meta Materials (MMAT) was shedding over 43% in value after announcing plans to sell shares and stock warrants in an underwritten public offering.

Rogers (ROG) appointed Michael Webb as its chief administrative officer. Rogers was recently down more than 1%.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it made payments in return for influence over the sale of Adobe software to the federal government, the US Justice Department said. Adobe Systems was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMAT
ROG
ADBE
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.