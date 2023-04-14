Technology
AVID

Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2023: AVID, SMH, MOMO, ADBE

April 14, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling around 1%.

In company news, Avid Technology (AVID) and TelevisaUnivision said Friday that they plan to collaborate in optimizing production workflows across TelevisaUnivision's international media and content portfolio on Google Cloud. Avid shares were down nearly 2%.

Hello Group (MOMO) shares were rising more than 5% after JPMorgan upgraded the mobile social and entertainment platform's stock to overweight from neutral.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it made payments in return for influence over the sale of Adobe software to the federal government, the US Justice Department said. Adobe shares were down 0.6%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is launching a 2-for-1 forward stock split, US asset manager VanEck said Friday. Shares were down about 1% in afternoon trading.

