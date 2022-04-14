Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2022: TWTR, TSM, ERIC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.14% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing 0.74%.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were gaining more than 5% after Tesla (TSLA) chief executive officer Elon Musk made an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire the microblogging company for $54.20 per share. Twitter said it will review the offer.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) shares were climbing past 2% after the company reported Q1 earnings of 39.09 New Taiwan dollars ($1.40) per diluted American depositary share, up from NT$26.94 per ADS a year earlier.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares were more than 5% lower as the company reported Q1 earnings of 0.88 kronor ($0.09) per diluted share, down from 0.96 kronor a year earlier.

