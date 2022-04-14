Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2022: ERIC,SOFO,TWTR,TSLA

Technology stocks were declining on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Ericsson (ERIC) fell 8.4% after the Swedish networking equipment and software firm overnight reported Q1 net income of 0.88 kronor ($0.09) per share, down from 0.96 kronor per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a 1.31 kronor per share profit for the three months ended March 31.

Sonic Foundry (SOFO) slid almost 11% after the video networking software firm priced a $4.3 million public offering of 1.7 million common shares at $2.55 apiece, or 13.2% under Wednesday's closing price.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 1.9% after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk offered to acquire the 90.9% of the social media platform he doesn't already own for $54.20 per share and taking the company private, with the non-binding, $42 billion bid representing an 18.2% premium over Twitter's last closing price. The Twitter board was reviewing the proposal to determine its best course of action, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.