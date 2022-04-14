Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2022: CMBM,ERIC,SOFO,TWTR,TSLA

Technology stocks added to their Thursday declines this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8%.

In company news, Cambium Networks (CMBM) was plunging almost 17% late in Thursday trading after the broadband infrastructure products company cut its forecast for Q1 revenue to a new range of $61 million to $63 million from its prior outlook projecting between $77.5 million to $81.5 million. Cambium expects net income for the quarter to be below the low end of the previously announced estimates.

Sonic Foundry (SOFO) slid over 12% after the video networking software firm priced a $4.3 million public offering of 1.7 million common shares at $2.55 apiece, or 13.2% under Wednesday's closing price.

Ericsson (ERIC) fell 9.1% after the Swedish networking equipment and software firm overnight reported Q1 net income of 0.88 kronor ($0.09) per share, down from 0.96 kronor per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a 1.31 kronor per share profit for the three months ended March 31.

Twitter (TWTR) was ending 1.8% lower, reversing a nearly 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk offering to acquire more than 90% of the social media platform he doesn't already own for $54.20 per share and taking the company private. The Twitter board was reviewing the proposal, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.