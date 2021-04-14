Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2021: SEAC,ACN,ICHR

Technology stocks were paring some of the morning decline, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) slid 6.5% after reporting a $0.09 per share net loss for its Q4 ended Jan. 31, reversing a $0.13 per share profit for the online advertising platform during the year-ago quarter, while revenue plunged 73.6% year-over-year to $5.1 billion.

Accenture (ACN) was fractionally higher after the global vaccine consortion Gavi selected the IT services company to assist with its Covax initiative to distribute 2 billion vaccinations for the virus causing COVID-19 by the end of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ichor (ICHR) rose 4.4% after DA Davidson Wednesday increased its price target for the chipmaking equipment company by $25 to $75 a share and maintained its buy rating for the stock. Cowen also raised its price target for Ichor shares by $13 to $61 each and reiterated its outperform rating.

