Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2021: SAP, INFY, SWI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.12% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.17% recently.

SAP (SAP) was advancing by 3% after posting preliminary adjusted Q1 earnings of 1.40 euros ($1.67) per share, from 0.85 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted EPS of 0.87 euros for the quarter.

Infosys (INFY) was slipping more than 2% even as it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.16.

SolarWinds (SWI) was 0.3% higher after it released preliminary fiscal Q1 results estimating sales at $255.8 million to $256.8 million for an increase of 4% year-over-year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected Q1 revenue of $249.8 million.

