Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2021: INTZ,SEAC,ACN,ICHR

Technology stocks continued to retreat late in Wednesday's session after a midday reprieve, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) down 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 1%.

In company news, Intrusion (INTZ) tumbled over 16% after a short-seller report said the company's Shield cybersecurity platform consists solely of "pre-existing technology" and blasted claims it stopped over 77.5 million cyberthreats during beta testing as "outlandish." Intrusion CEO Jack Blount called the report "blatantly inaccurate."

SeaChange International (SEAC) slid almost 14% after reporting a $0.09 per share net loss for its Q4 ended Jan. 31, reversing a $0.13 per share profit for the online advertising platform during the year-ago quarter.

Accenture (ACN) was fractionally higher after the Gavi global vaccine consortion selected the IT services company to assist with the Covax initiative for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ichor (ICHR) rose 4.3% after DA Davidson increased its price target for the chipmaking equipment stock by $25 to $75 and maintained a buy rating. Cowen raised its price target for Ichor shares by $13 to $61 and reiterated its outperform rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.