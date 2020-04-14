Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2020: WORK, FIS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +2.11%
AAPL: +2.14%
IBM: +1.88%
CSCO: +1.82%
GOOG: +2.66%
Technology giants were climbing pre-bell Tuesday.
Moving stocks include:
(+) Slack Technologies (WORK), which was 3% higher as MarketWatch reported that Slack Technologies (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield tagged the week of March 9 as "the most productive" in the company's history.
In other sector news:
(+) Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was marginally higher after announcing a cut to its Q1 outlook and the withdrawal of its full-year guidance because of market uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.