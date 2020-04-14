Technology Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ACLS,ADSK,SWKS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +4.26%

AAPL +4.58%

IBM +1.66%

CSCO +2.79%

GOOG +4.44%

Technology stocks were climbing in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 3.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) raced 6.5% higher after the semiconductor components company Tuesday raised its Q1 forecast above analyst estimates, now projecting a $0.30 per share profit for the three months ended March 31 on $118 million in revenue, up from its prior guidance expecting to earn $0.21 per share and $115 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for Q1 net income of $0.19 per share on $115.1 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Autodesk (ADSK) rose 7.8%. Privately-held Aurigo Software said the drafting and design software firm was acquiring a minority equity stake for an undisclosed amount. Aurigo sells capital planning and project management technology for the construction industry.

(+) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) climbed 3.6% after the chipmaker Tuesday issued preliminary Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn $1.34 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $766.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q1 profit of $1.32 per share on $758.1 million in revenue.

