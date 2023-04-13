Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2023: INFY, STM, SSYS, NNDM, XLK, SOXX

April 13, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.6%.

Infosys (INFY) was slipping past 6% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier and below the $0.20 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

STMicroelectronics (STM) has entered into a multi-year agreement to provide technology group ZF with silicon carbide devices, ZF said. STMicroelectronics was recently advancing by over 3%.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up more than 2% after saying its board has unanimously rejected a revised unsolicited acquisition proposal from Nano Dimension (NNDM) for $20.05 per share in cash.

