Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2023: GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, BABA

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising nearly 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 1%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will ask a US District Court judge on Thursday to dismiss the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against it, The Wall Street Journal reported. Alphabet shares were up 2.5%.

Amazon (AMZN) shares were up more than 4% after Chief Executive Andy Jassy said that the e-commerce giant remains confident in its ability to control costs.

Alibaba's (BABA) shareholder SoftBank has moved to sell nearly all of its remaining stake in the company via prepaid forward contracts, the Financial Times reported, citing an analysis of regulatory filings. Alibaba shares were up past 2%.

