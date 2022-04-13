Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2022: S,CTS,INFY

Technology stocks were advancing on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, SentinelOne (S) climbed over 10% after the cybersecurity firm announced several improvements to its Singularity extended detection and response platform, including a new partnership with privately held Arctic Wolf expected to simplify XDR adoption and operational management.

CTS (CTS) added 1.3% after the electronics manufacturer said it was acquiring LSX-listed Meggitt, paying 525 million Danish kroner ($76.5 million) in cash. CTS expects the deal to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Infosys (INFY) fell 6% after the Indian digital-services company reported an $0.18 per share profit for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, improving on net income of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.