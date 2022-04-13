Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2022: INFY, CRM, SPOT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.06% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.44%.

Infosys (INFY) shares were slipping past 3% after the company posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $0.19.

Salesforce (CRM) has been chosen by Eurotunnel to provide its customer relationship management platform Marketing Cloud, according to a statement. Salesforce shares were slightly lower recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) shares were marginally higher after the company said it has rebranded its live audio-streaming service Spotify Greenroom to Spotify Live.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.