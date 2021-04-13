Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2021: DOCU,NVDA,CDLX

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.7% Tuesday although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Docusign (DOCU) rose 5% after a new regulatory filing showed Chief Revenue Officer Loren Alhadeff late last week exercised options to buy 20,000 of the digital signature company's stock at $0.97 apiece. The April 9 purchases increased Alhadeff's stake to 105,419 shares.

NVIDIA (NVDA) climbed 2.4% after the chipmaker said sales were tracking above its previous forecast expecting up to $5.41 billion in Q1 revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.28 billion in revenue.

Cardlytics (CDLX) dropped 7% after announcing plans to acquire customer data platform Bridg for about $350 million in cash, plus up to $100 million to $300 million in potential earnout payments.

