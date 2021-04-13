Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2021: CDLX, INTC, MTLS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.47% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Cardlytics (CDLX) was up almost 6% after saying it plans to acquire customer data platform Bridg for about $350 million in cash, plus up to $100 million to $300 million in potential earnout payments.

Intel (INTC) is in discussions to begin making chips for carmakers to ease a shortage that has disrupted assembly lines at US automotive factories, Reuters reported, citing chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger as saying in an interview. Intel was marginally higher in recent trading.

Materialise (MTLS) purchased an option to buy New York-based Link3D Inc., a developer of additive workflow and manufacturing execution systems. Materialis was 0.2% higher.

