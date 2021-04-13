Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2021: AAPL,DOCU,NVDA,CDLX

Technology stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% in late trade.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) was 2.5% higher after scheduling an April 20 "Spring Loaded" virtual event where the tech giant is expected to show off new versions of its iPad Pro tablet computer and its AirTag tracking devices.

Docusign (DOCU) rose 5% after a new regulatory filing showed Chief Revenue Officer Loren Alhadeff late last week exercised options to buy 20,000 of the digital signature company's stock at $0.97 apiece. The April 9 purchases increased Alhadeff's stake to 105,419 shares.

NVIDIA (NVDA) climbed 2.8% after the chipmaker said sales were tracking above its previous forecast expecting up to $5.41 billion in Q1 revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.28 billion in revenue.

Cardlytics (CDLX) dropped 5.8% after announcing plans to acquire customer data platform Bridg for about $350 million in cash, plus up to $100 million to $300 million in potential earnout payments.

