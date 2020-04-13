Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2020: UMC, TSM, INTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.33%

AAPL: +0.13%

IBM: +0.33%

CSCO: -0.97%

GOOG: -0.12%

Leading technology stocks were mostly lower pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) United Microelectronics (UMC), which was more than 3% higher after reporting sales of TWD14.57 billion ($484.2 million) in March, a 41% increase from sales of TWD10.33 billion in the same month last year.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was up more than 1% after posting sales of TWD113.52 billion ($3.77 billion) in March, a 42% increase from TWD79.72 billion in the same month last year.

(-) Intel (INTC) CEO Robert Swan said that demand for personal computers, server chips and other devices picked up in Q1 as governments ordered lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-10. Intel was marginally lower in recent trading.

