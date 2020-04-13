Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2020: BRQS,BDC,UMC,INTC

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were narrowly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining about 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.4% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Borqs Technologies (BRQS) raced as much as 620% higher on Monday after saying it received a working credit line of up to $150 million to fund work on more than $100 million in pre-orders for mobile phones, smartwatches and personal safety alert devices embedded with its software starting in Q2 and continuing into 2021. Borqs said it was still finalizing specific terms of the credit agreement and will disclose those details once complete.

In other sector news:

(+) United Microelectronics (UMC) climbed 4% after the chipmaker reported a 41% year-over-year increase in March sales, rising to $484.2 million last month.

(+) Intel (INTC) was ahead 2% this afternoon after CEO Robert Swan said demand for personal computers, server chips and other devices picked up during the first three months of 2020 as governments ordered lockdowns to help limit the spread of COVID-10.

(-) Belden (BDC) fell almost 15% after the networking and connectivity equipment company lowered its adjusted Q1 earnings outlook to a new range of $0.64 to $0.69 per share, down from its prior forecast expecting between $0.70 to $0.85 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.71 per share non-GAAP profit. Its revised Q1 revenue forecast also lags Street views.

