Technology Sector Update for 04/13/2020: BDC,UMC,INTC

Technology stocks were falling during Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising less than 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Belden (BDC) fell more than 12% after the networking and connectivity equipment company lowered its adjusted Q1 earning outlook to a new range of $0.64 to $0.69 per share, down from its prior forecast expecting between $0.70 to $0.85 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.71 per share non-GAAP profit. It also is now projecting between $460 million to $465 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31, compared with its prior forecast range of $485 million to $505 million and missing the $483.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) United Microelectronics (UMC) climbed 5% after the chipmaker reported a 41% year-over-year increase in March sales, rising to $484.2 million last month.

(+) Intel (INTC) was hanging on to a 1.7% advance this afternoon after CEO Robert Swan said demand for personal computers, server chips and other devices picked up during the first three months of 2020 as governments ordered lockdowns to help limit the spread of COVID-10.

