Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2024: MSFT, GOOG, NXPL

Tech stocks slumped Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 3%.

In corporate news, Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman hosted events this month in San Francisco, New York and London with hundreds of Fortune 500 company executives to demonstrate artificial-intelligence services for corporate use, Reuters reported. Microsoft shares fell 1.7%.

Video game maker Epic Games urged a California judge to require Alphabet's (GOOG) Google to make its Play Store more available to competitors who want to use the platform to distribute Android apps and billing services. Alphabet shares fell 1.2%.

NextPlat (NXPL) shares surged 27% after the company signed a business combination agreement with Progressive Care, its majority owned subsidiary.

