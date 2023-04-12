Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2023: TESS, NATI, EMR, IAC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was climbing past 1% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up 0.6%.

TESSCO Technologies (TESS) was gaining over 87% in value after saying it has signed a definitive agreement with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital to be acquired for $9 per share in cash, valuing the technology distributor at about $161.4 million.

National Instruments (NATI) was up more than 9% after confirming an $8.2 billion agreement to be acquired by Emerson Electric (EMR).

IAC (IAC) was over 1% higher after saying it has completed its acquisition of the land under its New York City headquarters located at 555 West 18th Street for $80 million in cash.

