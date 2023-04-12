Technology
TESS

Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2023: TESS, NATI, EMR, IAC, XLK, SOXX

April 12, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was climbing past 1% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up 0.6%.

TESSCO Technologies (TESS) was gaining over 87% in value after saying it has signed a definitive agreement with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital to be acquired for $9 per share in cash, valuing the technology distributor at about $161.4 million.

National Instruments (NATI) was up more than 9% after confirming an $8.2 billion agreement to be acquired by Emerson Electric (EMR).

IAC (IAC) was over 1% higher after saying it has completed its acquisition of the land under its New York City headquarters located at 555 West 18th Street for $80 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TESS
NATI
EMR
IAC
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.