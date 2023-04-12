Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2023: EMR, PINS, NATI, SQ

April 12, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In company news, Emerson Electric (EMR) agreed to acquire National Instruments (NATI) for $60 per share in cash at an equity value of $8.2 billion. Emerson shares were down 1.2%, while National Instruments was up 10%.

Pinterest (PINS) said it will introduce new safety tools for teens, including the expansion of its age verification process by the end of April. The company's shares were down 0.3%.

Block's (SQ) Square business said Wednesday it launched 100 new features across its products to help sellers maximize their revenue and automate operations. Block fell 2.7%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
