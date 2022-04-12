Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2022: MIND, ACN, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up nearly 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing nearly 3%.

MIND Technology (MIND) was rallying by more than 9% after saying it secured orders totaling about $7.3 million, which are expected to be delivered later this fiscal year.

Accenture (ACN) was nearly 2% higher after saying it has teamed up with Celonis to support the digital transformation of global filtration systems provider MANN+HUMMEL.

Nokia (NOK) announced that it will completely exit the Russian market, following weeks of suspending deliveries, stopping new business and moving its limited research and development activities out of the country due to its invasion of Ukraine. Nokia was recently inactive.

