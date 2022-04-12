Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2022: CMTL,CALX,MIND,BOX

Technology stocks reversed course this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) down 0.4% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was off 0.2%, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) declined 3.5% late in Tuesday trading, giving back a nearly 2% morning gain that followed the networking equipment company saying it it will supply gateway and user terminal antenna systems to Paris-listed satellite and ground infrastructure company SES. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Box (BOX) climbed 2.2% after it announced the upcoming launch of its Box Canvas virtual whiteboard and visual collaboration service. The new product will be built into the Box interface at no additional cost for users beginning this fall, with additional features becoming available at later dates.

Calix (CALX) rose 3.9% after Rosenblatt began coverage of the cloud and broadband networking software company with a buy stock rating and a $60 price target.

MIND Technology (MIND) added 7.4% after the marine seismic equipment company said it received around $7.3 million in new orders expected for delivery before the end of its current fiscal year next January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.