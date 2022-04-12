Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2022: CALX,MIND,BOX

Technology stocks were rising moderately in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.3% this afternoon, supported by a new Oppenheimer research note projecting modest earnings beats by chipmakers in coming weeks.

In company news, Calix (CALX) rose 5.5% after Rosenblatt began coverage of the cloud and broadband networking software company with a buy stock rating and a $60 price target.

MIND Technology (MIND) added 7.4% after the marine seismic equipment company said it received around $7.3 million in new orders expected for delivery before the end of its current fiscal year next January.

Box (BOX) climbed 1.4% after it announced the upcoming launch of its Box Canvas virtual whiteboard and visual collaboration service. The new product will be built into the Box interface at no additional cost for users beginning this fall, with additional features becoming available at later dates.

