Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2021: VRNT,PBTS,NUAN,MSFT

Technology stocks were mostly lower Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Verint Systems (VRNT) was little changed after closing on a $315 million offering of convertible notes. The enterprise software firm also said it repurchased nearly 1.1 million of its common shares and repaid $260 million on its term loan facility in addition to raising its FY22 profit outlook.

Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) was 4.6% lower, reversing a 33% advance earlier Monday that followed the trade software and technology services company announcing a strategic cooperation agreement with networking equipment giant Huawei Technologies to jointly promote and market their services to local ports and customs in China.

Nuance Communications (NUAN) was more than 16% higher after agreeing to all-cash buyout offer from Microsoft (MSFT) valuing the artificial intelligence software company at $56 per share, or 23% above Friday's closing price.

