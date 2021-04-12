Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2021: PT, MOSY, CRNT, XLK, SOXX

Tech firms were lower during pre-bell activity Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.4%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) lost 0.4%.

Pintec (PT) rose more than 27% after signing a deal to buy all of the equity interest in Chinese securities technology company Shenzhen Jishengtai Technology Co. Ltd., which designs an end-to-end broker-supplied system.

MoSys (MOSY) was up over 4% after expanding its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents that are related to search and classification algorithms.

In other sector news, Ceragon Networks (CRNT) was 0.3% higher after appointing Doron Arazi to be the next chief executive, effective in July.

