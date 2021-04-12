Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2021: NVDA,VRNT,PBTS,NUAN,MSFT

Technology stocks were ending mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) rose 5.8% after Monday saying revenue for its current Q1 ending April 30 was tracking above its prior $5.30 billion forecast, with all of its market platforms driving upside to its initial outlook.

Nuance Communications (NUAN) was 16% higher after agreeing to an all-cash buyout offer from Microsoft (MSFT) valuing the artificial intelligence software company at $56 per share, or 23% above Friday's closing price.

Verint Systems (VRNT) rose fractionally after closing on a $315 million offering of convertible notes. The enterprise software firm also said it repurchased nearly 1.1 million of its common shares and repaid $260 million on its term loan facility in addition to raising its FY22 profit outlook.

Among decliners, Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) was ending almost 14% lower, reversing a 33% advance earlier Monday that followed the trade software and technology services company announcing a strategic cooperation agreement with networking equipment giant Huawei Technologies to jointly promote and market their services to local ports and customs in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.