Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2024: XSD, IGM, MSTR, DAVA, STM

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5% and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) advancing by 0.6% recently.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) was down 0.10% after a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the company's Executive Chairman Michael Saylor sold 994 shares on April 9.

Endava (DAVA) was over 1% higher after saying it has completed the acquisition of GalaxE Group following the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was up 0.5% after the company and Centrica Energy Trading announced a 10-year agreement for renewable energy supply in Italy beginning in January.

