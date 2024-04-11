News & Insights

Technology
XSD

Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2024: XSD, IGM, MSTR, DAVA, STM

April 11, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5% and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) advancing by 0.6% recently.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) was down 0.10% after a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the company's Executive Chairman Michael Saylor sold 994 shares on April 9.

Endava (DAVA) was over 1% higher after saying it has completed the acquisition of GalaxE Group following the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was up 0.5% after the company and Centrica Energy Trading announced a 10-year agreement for renewable energy supply in Italy beginning in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XSD
IGM
MSTR
DAVA
STM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.