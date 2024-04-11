News & Insights

Technology
BLKB

Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2024: BLKB, AMZN, SATS

April 11, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each rising about 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, Blackbaud (BLKB) shares rose more than 6% after Bloomberg reported that Clearlake Capital is exploring a fresh offer to buy the company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders that he is committed to cutting costs while the company boosts investment in artificial intelligence. Amazon shares gained 1.5%.

Echostar's (SATS) Dish Network unit is weighing funding offers from private credit firms in a bid to pay down a portion of $20 billion in debt, Bloomberg reported. Echostar shares spiked 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLKB
AMZN
SATS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.