Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2024: BLKB, AMZN, SATS

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each rising about 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, Blackbaud (BLKB) shares rose more than 6% after Bloomberg reported that Clearlake Capital is exploring a fresh offer to buy the company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders that he is committed to cutting costs while the company boosts investment in artificial intelligence. Amazon shares gained 1.5%.

Echostar's (SATS) Dish Network unit is weighing funding offers from private credit firms in a bid to pay down a portion of $20 billion in debt, Bloomberg reported. Echostar shares spiked 4.6%.

