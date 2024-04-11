News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2024: AAPL, MSFT, BLKB, AMZN

April 11, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each climbing about 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiked 2.2%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is preparing to overhaul its entire Mac line with a new group of in-house processors made to highlight artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Apple shares jumped 4.3%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) "strong secular positioning" in tech, cloud and generative artificial intelligence should help the company double its earnings per share to $24 by fiscal 2029, Morgan Stanley said in a note Thursday. The firm raised its price target to $520 from $465 on the company's stock and maintained the overweight rating. Microsoft shares rose 1.3%.

Blackbaud (BLKB) shares rose past 5% after Bloomberg reported that Clearlake Capital is exploring a fresh offer to buy the company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders that he is committed to cutting costs, while the company boosts investment in artificial intelligence. Amazon shares added 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT
BLKB
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.