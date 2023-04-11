Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2023: ADTN, ZFOX, GOOG, GOOGL, NOGN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.26% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.41%.

ADTRAN (ADTN) was shedding over 20% in value after saying it now expects Q1 revenue of $322 million to $326 million, below its previously announced guidance of $355 million to $375 million.

ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) was rallying past 68% after saying it has entered into a collaboration with Alphabet's Google (GOOGL, GOOG) to warn users of malicious website addresses and fake websites.

Nogin (NOGN) was up more than 23% after insiders, including Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Huberman, executed their stock purchase orders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.