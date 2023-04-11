Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2023: AAPL, MSFT, INTC

Tech stocks were lower this afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.2%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is likely to face an antitrust investigation by the French Competition Authority in connection with complaints over changes it made to its app tracking policies, Axios reported, citing unnamed sources. The tech giant's shares were down 0.3%.

Microsoft (MSFT) unit Microsoft Gaming's head Phil Spencer said the company signed a 10-year deal with UK mobile network operator EE for PC games. Microsoft shares were down 2.1%.

Intel (INTC) said it launched Intel Connectivity Analytics, a program designed to help wireless solution providers generate networking and system insights that can enhance their own applications and services. The chipmaker's shares fell 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.