Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2022: STER,MSP,SAIL

Technology stocks were helping lead markets lower amid a new surge in US Treasury yields. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was declining 2.0% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.5%.

In company news, Sterling Check (STER) slid 7.6% on Monday, recovering slightly from a more than 10% decline that followed a Morgan Stanley downgrade of the identity verification company to equal weight from overweight. The Morgan Stanley analysts also set a $26 price target for Sterling shares, matching Friday's closing price for the stock.

Datto (MSP) rose almost 21% after agreeing to a $6.2 billion acquisition proposal from privately held remote management software firm Kaseya valuing the cloud-based software firm at $35.50 per share in cash, or 23.6% above its last closing price.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) climbed over 29% after the identity security firm Monday agreed to a $6.9 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $65.25 in cash for each SailPoint share, representing a 25.5% premium over Friday's closing price.

