Technology Sector Update for 04/11/2022: SAIL, TWTR, WIT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) was surging past 29% after saying it has agreed to be bought by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values SailPoint at about $6.9 billion.

Twitter (TWTR) was down more than 1% after Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has decided not to join the social media firm's board.

Wipro (WIT) said it has appointed Anis Chenchah as chief executive officer of its Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa, or APMEA, region. Wipro was recently declining by over 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.