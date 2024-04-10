News & Insights

Technology
SGH

Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2024: SGH, AEHR, TSM, XLK, XSD

April 10, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.3% lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 1.5%.

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) was more than 7% lower after the company's fiscal Q2 earnings sank by more than half and net sales plummeted from a year earlier.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) fell more than 4% after reporting that it swung to a loss in fiscal Q3 and net revenue more than halved.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 0.3% higher after it reported a Q1 revenue of 592.64 billion new Taiwanese dollars ($18.53 billion), up from NT$508.63 billion a year earlier.

