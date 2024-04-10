Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2024: META, LAZR, SGH

Tech stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down more than 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling over 4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.8%.

In corporate news, Meta (META) introduced its next generation of chips designed for its AI workloads. Meta shares rose 0.4%.

Luminar (LAZR) faces increasing risk due to delayed model launches and the likely need to raise capital, BofA Securities said in a report. It downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $1.20 from $3.50. Luminar sank 8.6%.

Smart Global (SGH) shares plunged 21% following its fiscal Q2 results.

