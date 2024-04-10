News & Insights

Technology
META

Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2024: META, LAZR, SGH

April 10, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down more than 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling over 4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.8%.

In corporate news, Meta (META) introduced its next generation of chips designed for its AI workloads. Meta shares rose 0.4%.

Luminar (LAZR) faces increasing risk due to delayed model launches and the likely need to raise capital, BofA Securities said in a report. It downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $1.20 from $3.50. Luminar sank 8.6%.

Smart Global (SGH) shares plunged 21% following its fiscal Q2 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
LAZR
SGH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.