Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2023: TSM, EBIX, GM

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.8%.

Global shipments of personal computers plunged in Q1 due to weak demand, excess inventory and a deteriorating macro set-up, according to preliminary data released by research firm International Data Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is in talks with the US government regarding a law aimed at improving US semiconductor manufacturing, called the CHIPS Act, which has caused concerns on subsidy criteria, Reuters reported Monday, citing the company. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 1.4%.

Ebix's (EBIX) EbixCash unit said it received the final clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering. Ebix shares jumped over 15%.

General Motors (GM) unit Cruise said on Friday it filed a voluntary recall for the software of its self-driving cars with the US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration after one of the cars was recently involved in a "minor collision" with a city bus in San Francisco. GM shares were up over 3%.

