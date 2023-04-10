Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2023: TSM, EBIX, GM

Technology
Tech stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.6%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is in talks with the US government regarding a law aimed at improving US semiconductor manufacturing, called the CHIPS Act, which has caused concerns on subsidy criteria, Reuters reported Monday, citing the company. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 1.8%.

Ebix's (EBIX) EbixCash unit said it received the final clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering. Ebix shares jumped 21%.

General Motors (GM) unit Cruise said on Friday it filed a voluntary recall for the software of its self-driving cars with the US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration after one of the cars was recently involved in a "minor collision" with a city bus in San Francisco. GM shares were up 2.3%.

