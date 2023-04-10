Technology
AUDC

Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2023: AUDC, BIDU, TSM, XLK, SOXX

April 10, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.76% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was over 1% lower recently.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was slipping past 11% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to be lower than previously estimated internally when it issued an outlook for the full year 2023 in February. The communications software company said it now expects Q1 revenue of $58.5 million to $60 million, a decline of about 10% to 12% from a year ago.

Baidu (BIDU) has filed lawsuits against app developers and Apple (AAPL) in China over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple's app store, Reuters reported, citing the company. Baidu was recently down more than 2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was over 1% lower after it reported March revenue of 145.41 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.77 billion), down from NT$171.97 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUDC
BIDU
TSM
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.