Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2023: AUDC, BIDU, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.76% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was over 1% lower recently.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was slipping past 11% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to be lower than previously estimated internally when it issued an outlook for the full year 2023 in February. The communications software company said it now expects Q1 revenue of $58.5 million to $60 million, a decline of about 10% to 12% from a year ago.

Baidu (BIDU) has filed lawsuits against app developers and Apple (AAPL) in China over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple's app store, Reuters reported, citing the company. Baidu was recently down more than 2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was over 1% lower after it reported March revenue of 145.41 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.77 billion), down from NT$171.97 billion a year ago.

