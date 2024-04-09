News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2024: GOOG, BBY, ACN, INTC, GOGO

April 09, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said Tuesday it entered into collaborations with several companies to expand the services of its generative artificial intelligence technology. Best Buy (BBY) and Accenture (ACN) will deploy Google Cloud's generative AI features for their customer services, Google said. Alphabet shares gained 1.2%.

Intel (INTC) on Tuesday introduced its Gaudi 3 AI accelerator at a company event. The product is able to power AI systems with up to tens of thousands of accelerators connected through ethernet, Intel said in a statement. The company's shares rose 0.2%.

Gogo's (GOGO) Gogo Business Aviation said it received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to commercialize and operate the Galileo HDX and FDX antenna terminals on business planes. Gogo shares jumped 4.5%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
